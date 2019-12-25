Global  

Kylie Minogue tells Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia' in star-studded tourism campaign

The Age Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
The Australian singer issued a Christmas invitation to British television viewers as part of a $15 million tourism campaign.
Kylie Minogue's stunning blast from the past in new tourism advert

Kylie Minogue's stunning blast from the past in new tourism advertKylie Minogue has revived her beloved Neighbours character Charlene Robinson as part of a new $15 million tourism campaign to lure Brexit-weary British tourists...
New Zealand Herald

Eurocentrique

Alia Papageorgiou 🗞️ RT @marcuskelson: This song should be retitled Wake in Fright. https://t.co/049DeCxtah 14 minutes ago

AlisonHale24

Alison Hale RT @smh: British television viewers waiting to watch the Queen’s annual Christmas message were treated to Australian pop royalty inviting t… 18 minutes ago

smh_andrew

Andrew Taylor Kylie Minogue tells Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia' in star-studded tourism campaign https://t.co/328h1oQb40 via @smh 28 minutes ago

marcuskelson

marcus kelson This song should be retitled Wake in Fright. https://t.co/049DeCxtah 35 minutes ago

Erasec

💧Cesare Mammarella If it's not good enough for your own PM to holiday in, why should we bother? Kylie Minogue tells Brits to 'call on… https://t.co/KQLYs5T7X9 37 minutes ago

NeilMcMahon

Neil McMahon Love Kylie and Adam Hills but I don't like this. By definition I am not the target market so that doesn't matter. https://t.co/Pv9eCPSQ0y 58 minutes ago

QuixoticGoals

Thunder Kylie Minogue tells Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia' in star-studded tourism campaign https://t.co/Z7Ke2MTKgo 1 hour ago

Birmo

Simon Birmingham RT @worlddailyus: Kylie Minogue tells Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’ in star-studded tourism campaign https://t.co/wBgjlzrMBw… 1 hour ago

