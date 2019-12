Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Helicopters on Wednesday dropped water on the outskirts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso to extinguish a fire that destroyed more than 120 homes. Dozens of people living in the city’s Rocuant and San Roque hills sifted through the ruins of their homes after the fire, fanned by strong winds, […] 👓 View full article