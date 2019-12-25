Global  

Pope Offers Hope Against Darkness in Christmas Day Message

WorldNews Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Pope Offers Hope Against Darkness in Christmas Day MessageVATICAN CITYPope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope Wednesday against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of the world from the Middle East to the Americas to Africa. The pope told tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and Romans gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the annual Christmas Day message that “the light of Christ is greater” than the darkness “in human hearts” and ”in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts.”...
