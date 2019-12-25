Invictus272 RT @politico: Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of t… 3 minutes ago Alex Sanz RT @AP: Pope Francis offers hope against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of world in his annual Christmas D… 4 minutes ago ABC6 News Desk Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message https://t.co/kd50VxH6jd 6 minutes ago WDRB News Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message: https://t.co/vZeFuvRZ1r https://t.co/TB4516qWcY 11 minutes ago End All Suffering #hope The #Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message https://t.co/YlaV7ru2eD 26 minutes ago Real_Infinity95 RT @SpecNewsSA: The Christmas message has become an occasion for popes to address suffering and press for solutions. https://t.co/P4Qo2h4uMa 29 minutes ago Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message https://t.co/6plf8aM6ZI 33 minutes ago abc27 News Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope Wednesday against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships… https://t.co/gABzvzSgGS 41 minutes ago