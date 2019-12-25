Pope Francis' Christmas Message: 'God Loves Us All, Even the Worst of Us'
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () Pope Francis has delivered his annual Christmas Day blessing at St. Peter's Square following his annual Christmas Mass sermon delivered on Tuesday at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, the papal enclave within Rome. The leader of the Catholic Church addressed thousands from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas with a message about the overpowering "greater light of Christ." "There is darkness in human hearts, yet the light of Christ is greater still. There is darkness in personal, family and social relationships, but the light of Christ is greater. There is darkness in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts, yet greater still is the light of Christ," he said,...
Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition. With a choir singing the classic Christmas hymn The First Noel, Francis processed down the...
