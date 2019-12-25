Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Pope Francis' Christmas Message: 'God Loves Us All, Even the Worst of Us'

WorldNews Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Pope Francis' Christmas Message: 'God Loves Us All, Even the Worst of Us'Pope Francis has delivered his annual Christmas Day blessing at St. Peter's Square following his annual Christmas Mass sermon delivered on Tuesday at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, the papal enclave within Rome. The leader of the Catholic Church addressed thousands from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas with a message about the overpowering "greater light of Christ." "There is darkness in human hearts, yet the light of Christ is greater still. There is darkness in personal, family and social relationships, but the light of Christ is greater. There is darkness in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts, yet greater still is the light of Christ," he said,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass

Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass 00:48

 Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition. With a choir singing the classic Christmas hymn The First Noel, Francis processed down the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Minogue delivers alternative Christmas message [Video]Kylie Minogue delivers alternative Christmas message

Kylie Minogue dons the mechanics overalls famously worn by her Neighbours character as she briefly reprises the role for her latest project. The singer, 51, who rose to fame as Charlene Robinson in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published

Pope asks Catholics to 'acknowledge sins' on Christmas [Video]Pope asks Catholics to 'acknowledge sins' on Christmas

Pope Francis during the Christmas Eve Mass held in St. Peter&apos;s Basilica on Tuesday invited Catholics to &quot;acknowledge&quot; their &quot;sins&quot; as they prepare to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope Offers Hope Against Darkness in Christmas Day Message

Pope Offers Hope Against Darkness in Christmas Day MessageVATICAN CITY – Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope Wednesday against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large parts of the world...
WorldNews

Pope Francis delivers Christmas message to the faithful

The Pope spoke during a 90-minute service at Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter's Basilica. Meanwhile, Christian tourists flocked to Bethlehem in the West Bank.
Brisbane Times


Tweets about this

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope against darkness that cloaks conflicts and relationships in large… https://t.co/PwaPLGBmSN 2 seconds ago

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: In Christmas Day Message, Pope Francis Shines Light On Migrant Suffering https://t.co/kBXOz3emuY 6 seconds ago

Bangelnuts

California Libtard and Proud of it RT @NPR: In his Christmas Day address, Pope Francis made a call for kindness to migrants around the world. "It is injustice that turns the… 9 seconds ago

Oscar_YA_ZHANG

Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: In Christmas Day Message, Pope Francis Shines Light On Migrant Suffering https://t.co/mE6ukP3aP3 1 minute ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Pope Francis denounces 'inhumane detention camps' for migrants in Christmas message https://t.co/VLIZTU7VLc 1 minute ago

DechenLinda

Linda dechen RT @crampell: In his annual Christmas Day address, Pope Francis offered a message of hope and a call for kindness to migrants around the wo… 1 minute ago

joanfoguet

Joan Foguet 🎗 #llibertatpresospolitics RT @thehill: Pope Francis denounces "inhumane detention camps" for migrants in Christmas message https://t.co/F3wxP7AFXe https://t.co/xtKrM… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.