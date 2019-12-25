Michael Platt ESPN's Ed Aschoff dead at 34 after battling pneumonia https://t.co/XagDZ21W5r 4 minutes ago Ross Neely RT @raybae689: ESPN's Ed Aschoff dead at 34 after battling pneumonia https://t.co/Ici7flbp5W https://t.co/z7729sVJbY 17 minutes ago América Hoy ESPN's Ed Aschoff dead at 34 after battling pneumonia https://t.co/Q4sbfKiqYz https://t.co/SOXLcozqBQ 18 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva ESPN's Ed Aschoff dead at 34 after battling pneumonia https://t.co/PmkQJPXoox https://t.co/jF22TYlyal 26 minutes ago RAY BAEZ ESPN's Ed Aschoff dead at 34 after battling pneumonia https://t.co/Ici7flbp5W https://t.co/z7729sVJbY 26 minutes ago J PIZZLE4979 ESPN's Edward Aschoff dead on birthday after pneumonia battle https://t.co/CPdfS5mEtY 1 hour ago Richard Louis RIP RT @nypost: Edward Aschoff, ESPN reporter, dead on birthday after a battle with pneumonia… https://t.co/oxAKJSXD9w 1 hour ago Twizzler Hdlne: "Edward Aschoff, ESPN reporter, dead on birthday after battling pneumonia"-This tragedy is a precursor of wh… https://t.co/ppbf1CpGeo 1 hour ago