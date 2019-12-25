Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch | December 26 solar eclipse to be visible in parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Hindu Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will witness an annular solar eclipse on December 26. A solar eclipse is when the Sun appears as a ring arou
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India

Last Solar eclipse of the decade begins, visible from parts of India 02:02

 The annual solar eclipse of the year began today. A greater part of the eclipse will be visible in Southern India. North Kerala’s Cheruvathur is the first place to witness the eclipse. A large crowd assembled to watch the phenomenon in Cheruvathur.

Recent related videos from verified sources

15 dead in wall collapse after Tamil Nadu is lashed by rains | OneIndia News [Video]15 dead in wall collapse after Tamil Nadu is lashed by rains | OneIndia News

15 DEAD IN WALL COLLAPSE AFTER TAMIL NADU IS LASHED BY RAINS, CALL AND DATA RATES TO BE DEARER FROM DECEMBER 3rd, RBI EXPECTED TO CUT RATES AFTER LATEST GDP FIGURES, BLOW TO BJP IN JHARKHAND AFTER..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch | Solar Eclipse: Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will witness

Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will witness an annular solar eclipse on December 26. A solar eclipse is when the Sun appears as a ring arou
Hindu

From where to view solar eclipse tomorrow

From where to view solar eclipse tomorrowDubai Dubai: The UAE space agency, in collaboration with the Dubai Astronomy Groups, has organised three different viewing locations to view the annular solar...
WorldNews Also reported by •MENAFN.comHinduIndiaTimesDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @IndiaToday: Last solar eclipse of 2019 begins, will turn Sun into Ring of Fire #SolarEclipse2019 LIVE updates: https://t.co/hOiaf0zKGr… 2 minutes ago

nagabhushanb

Nagabhushan Do you wonder why few places in India have complete Solar Eclipse and few have only partially? This basically depen… https://t.co/gHcYd4CqKq 2 minutes ago

tabor38

eugene tabor RT @AnnieGabstonH: The Final Solar Eclipse of the Decade Will Create 'Ring of Fire' on December 26: How to Watch Live Online - Newsweek htt… 3 minutes ago

marcusthomas01

Marcus Thomas Solar Eclipse 2019 Live Stream | Ring of Fire Annular Eclipse December, 2019 - YouTube https://t.co/d58pt1z81p 5 minutes ago

AliSajjad160

Ali Sajjad LIVE | Solar Eclipse 2019 Live Stream | Ring of Fire Annular Eclipse 26 December, 2019 https://t.co/QrNQ8xI1fw 5 minutes ago

AnnieGabstonH

Annie Gabston-Howell- The Final Solar Eclipse of the Decade Will Create 'Ring of Fire' on December 26: How to Watch Live Online - Newswee… https://t.co/pG3fTRMVAm 5 minutes ago

Pramila_Pikachu

😎PARS🎖SAP®🇮🇳 | BB in SAP Watch Live: Last solar eclipse of 2019 begins, will turn Sun into Ring of Fire https://t.co/dQr5bH1MPC via @indiatoday 7 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India Scores of students in Ahmedabad watch #SolarEclipse Have you watched it yet? 🕶️🌞 Keep following our LIVE blog for… https://t.co/kvrvFU0pSL 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.