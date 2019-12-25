Global  

Trumps wish Americans ‘Merry Christmas’ as they mark holiday

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida. “The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas,” the first lady said in a video message recorded at the […]
