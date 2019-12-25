Global  

Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails after film on 'gay Jesus'

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Molotov cocktails were thrown at the headquarters of Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos in Rio de Janeiro on Christmas Eve, weeks after the group launched a film on Netflix depicting Jesus as gay.
News video: Millions petition Netflix to remove film depicting a Gay Jesus

Millions petition Netflix to remove film depicting a Gay Jesus 01:21

 Over two million people have banded together to demand Netflix take down the Christmas comedy special, ‘The First Temptation of Christ’

