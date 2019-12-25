Global  

Iran curbs internet before possible new protests: reports

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Iran's authorities have restricted mobile internet access in several provinces, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday, a day before new protests were expected to kick off following calls for demonstrations on social media.
