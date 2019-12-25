Thousands of Christians celebrate Christmas in UAE

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Thousands of ABU DHABI : Thousands of Christians across the country attended the Christmas mass and service yesterday to mark the occasion of Christmas. In Abu Dhabi, worshippers started gathering as early as 4am at the St Joseph's Cathedral for the first mass. The grand mass at the church continued until 8.30pm where the service was held in a series of languages, including English, Arabic , Tagalog, Malayalam Tamil , Sinhala, Spanish, Konkani, Korean, Polish, Italian and Urdu . Dressed in their finest, worshippers offered prayers at various churches, including St Mary's Church, St Thomas Orthodox Church and Holy Trinity Church in Dubai and St Michael's Catholic Church in Sharjah. They expressed immense...


