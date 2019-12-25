Global  

Thousands of Christians celebrate Christmas in UAE

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Thousands of Christians celebrate Christmas in UAEABU DHABI: Thousands of Christians across the country attended the Christmas mass and service yesterday to mark the occasion of Christmas. In Abu Dhabi, worshippers started gathering as early as 4am at the St Joseph’s Cathedral for the first mass. The grand mass at the church continued until 8.30pm where the service was held in a series of languages, including English, Arabic, Tagalog, Malayalam, Tamil, Sinhala, Spanish, Konkani, Korean, Polish, Italian and Urdu. Dressed in their finest, worshippers offered prayers at various churches, including St Mary’s Church, St Thomas Orthodox Church and Holy Trinity Church in Dubai and St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. They expressed immense...
Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands mark Christmas in West Bank town of Bethlehem

Thousands of Christians have descended for Christmas Eve celebrations in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus
Newsday

Israel to grant entry to Gaza Christians on Christmas

Israel to grant entry to Gaza Christians on ChristmasChristians in the Palestinian territory of Gaza will be permitted to enter Jerusalem and the West Bank for Christmas, Israel’s government said on Sunday. The...
WorldNews

