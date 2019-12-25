GOP senator ‘disturbed’ by McConnell impeachment remark
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she was disturbed to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there would be “total coordination” between the White House and the Senate over the upcoming presidential impeachment trial. “And in fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” Murkowski told KTUU […]
Sen. Mitch McConnell says he doesn't expect Rep. Nancy Pelosi will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until after the holidays, Skyler Henry reports (1:55). WCCO 4 News At Noon - December..
