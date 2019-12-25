Global  

GOP senator ‘disturbed’ by McConnell impeachment remark

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she was disturbed to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say there would be “total coordination” between the White House and the Senate over the upcoming presidential impeachment trial. “And in fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” Murkowski told KTUU […]
