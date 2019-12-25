Jenkers News (ENG) US President #Trump says it was an 'honour' to appear in 'Home Alone 2' https://t.co/U2VPMmvrmY https://t.co/CDJ1b7UBpR 9 hours ago Free Malaysia Today Matt Damon claims US president allows films to be shot in his buildings only if he receives a part. #FMTNews https://t.co/Ue1TG7Mua1 16 hours ago Paps RT @daily_trust: The House impeached Trump for abuse of power by a 230-197 vote. The 45th US president is just the third occupant of the Wh… 1 week ago