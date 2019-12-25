Global  

More funding needed to maintain Alaska earthquake sensors

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A project that maintains seismic monitoring stations in Alaska needs more funding to continue fully operating, officials said. Scientists, lawmakers and federal agencies are promoting the permanent installation of the Transportable Array Network, The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday. The National Science Foundation project was installed temporarily beginning in 2014. The […]
