Songwriter Allee Willis, who did “Friends” theme, dies

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” as well as the theme song from the TV show “Friends” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” has died. She was 72. The cause of death Tuesday was a cardiac event, her publicist, Ellyn Solis, told The New […]
Allee Willis: Friends theme songwriter dies at 72

Willis also co-wrote hits for Earth, Wind & Fire and is a Songwriters Hall of Fame member.
BBC News

Famed songwriter Allee Willis, composer of 'Friends' theme song, dead at 72

Songwriter Allee Willis, famous for her work with Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the “Friends” theme and the “The Color Purple” Broadway song score, died...
FOXNews.com


