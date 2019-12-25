Global  

Friends theme song writer Allee Willis dead at 72

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Allee Willis, a Detroit-born writer whose musical works included The Color Purple on Broadway as well as the theme song from the TV show Friends, and Earth, Wind & Fire's September has died at age 72.
