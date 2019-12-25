Global  

Vase or missiles? US awaits Christmas 'gift' from North Korea's Kim

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Christmas has come and gone in North Korea with no apparent 'gift' thus far bestowed on the United States by the secretive nation's leader.
News video: N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump 00:39

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully," amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.

Trump says US 'would deal with any Christmas gift' from North Korea

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): President Donald Trump has brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's warning of a "Christmas gift," saying that the...
Sify

Trump Downplays Threat Of 'Gift' From North Korea

North Korea threatened the U.S. with a "Christmas gift" should Washington not ease sanctions by the end of the year. The cryptic threat opened the door for...
NPR

