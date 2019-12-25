Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holiday
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida. "The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas," the first lady said in a video message recorded at the White House and released Wednesday. "We say a special prayer for those military service members stationed far from home and we renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world," Trump said in the message. The first family is spending the holiday at the president's private club in Palm Beach, attending a...