Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holiday

WorldNews Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holidayPALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida. "The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas," the first lady said in a video message recorded at the White House and released Wednesday. "We say a special prayer for those military service members stationed far from home and we renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world," Trump said in the message. The first family is spending the holiday at the president's private club in Palm Beach, attending a...
News video: Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter

Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter 01:09

 U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday (December 25) posted a Christmas greeting video on Twitter.

