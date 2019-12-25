Global  

GOP Senator 'disturbed' with McConnell 'total coordination' with the White House for impeachment trial

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she would like to see distance between the White House and the Senate during the impeachment trial.
 Sen. Schumer is demanding more documents from the White House before a Senate impeachment trial for President Trump.

