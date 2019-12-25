Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Raptors 118-102

Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 118-102 Wednesday in the first Christmas Day NBA game played in Canada. Enes Kanter had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Celtics snapped an eight-game losing streak north of the border and became the […] 👓 View full article

