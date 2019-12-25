Global  

Tear gas and clashes as Hong Kong protests continue through Christmas

SBS Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Anti-government activists have again clashed with police in Hong Kong as the ongoing protests continued on Christmas Day.
News video: Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes

Hong Kong wakes up after Christmas Eve clashes 01:12

 Protests leave a trail of destruction after clashes spilled out across malls and the tourist hub in Hong Kong on Christmas Eve. Libby Hogan reports.

Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day [Video]Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby..

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve [Video]Hong Kong police fire tear gas on Christmas Eve

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy..

Hong Kong protests: 'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas'

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong marched through busy shopping districts and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. A 16-year-old male fell...
Deutsche Welle

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaosHONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in...
WorldNews


WingDupont

Wing Dupont RT @ABCWorldNews: HONG KONG CLASHES: Protesters and riot police in Hong Kong clashed again with black-clad protesters smashed shop windows… 1 minute ago

VincentHearne

Miscellany Police use tear gas, pepper spray as Hong Kong Christmas protests turn ugly https://t.co/j8YbFFFhPc 2 minutes ago

MISkeptics

Michigan Skeptics 'We are not giving up': Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall clashes and tear gas https://t.co/iTYRBVVFts https://t.co/5bm4rHUxmJ 3 minutes ago

Globalnewscom1

James Penney Police use tear gas, pepper spray as Hong Kong Christmas protests turn ugly https://t.co/Jsjf4Nupuk via @scmpnews 7 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Tear gas and clashes as Hong Kong protests continue through Christmas - https://t.co/9k0gOZHOfC 12 minutes ago

arshallow

A RT @JeromeTaylor: @AFP So far tonight in Hong Kong we've seen clashes inside Harbour City mall. Police used pepper spray & batons after pla… 13 minutes ago

NdeuxT

NdeT RT @_thenode: Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters, as anti-government protests turned into violent clashes and… 16 minutes ago

