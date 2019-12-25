Wing Dupont RT @ABCWorldNews: HONG KONG CLASHES: Protesters and riot police in Hong Kong clashed again with black-clad protesters smashed shop windows… 1 minute ago

Miscellany Police use tear gas, pepper spray as Hong Kong Christmas protests turn ugly https://t.co/j8YbFFFhPc 2 minutes ago

Michigan Skeptics 'We are not giving up': Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall clashes and tear gas https://t.co/iTYRBVVFts https://t.co/5bm4rHUxmJ 3 minutes ago

James Penney Police use tear gas, pepper spray as Hong Kong Christmas protests turn ugly https://t.co/Jsjf4Nupuk via @scmpnews 7 minutes ago

greeen Tear gas and clashes as Hong Kong protests continue through Christmas - https://t.co/9k0gOZHOfC 12 minutes ago

A RT @JeromeTaylor: @AFP So far tonight in Hong Kong we've seen clashes inside Harbour City mall. Police used pepper spray & batons after pla… 13 minutes ago