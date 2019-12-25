Global  

New wife, 26, charged with exploiting husband, 77, for money

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A newly married 26-year-old woman has been arrested on charges alleging she tried to cash almost $1 million in checks from her 77-year-old husband’s account. Lin Helena Halfon was arrested earlier this month at Tampa International Airport. She is facing charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly […]
