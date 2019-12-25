Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'Jesus is Born,' the Christmas album Kanye West promised, is actually here

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
It's a Christmas miracle – "Jesus is Born," the album Kanye West promised two months ago is here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Christmas in Bethlehem: Tourists gather in city for occasion [Video]Christmas in Bethlehem: Tourists gather in city for occasion

Regarded as birthplace of Jesus Christ, thousands flock to Bethlehem in occupied West Bank to mark celebration.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Kim Kardashian Had to Photoshop North West Into Christmas Card [Video]Kim Kardashian Had to Photoshop North West Into Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Had to Photoshop North West Into Christmas Card. Kim Kardashian revealed the information about her oldest daughter in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres. It's the most anxiety to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West Drops A Gift Or Curse? Yeezy Keeps Promise W/ New JESUS IS BORN Release On Christmas Day

Kanye West Drops A Gift Or Curse? Yeezy Keeps Promise W/ New JESUS IS BORN Release On Christmas DayGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West has kept his word on dropping new music on Christmas. The hip-hop heavyweight has decided to celebrate the birth of Christ by...
SOHH Also reported by •TMZ.com

Kanye West Sunday Service Choir Drops 'Jesus is Born'

The wait is over ... Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir have finally dropped its "Jesus is Born" gospel album. Kanye had everyone waiting with anticipation...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dayseemeroll

Daysia RT @billboard: Kanye West and his Sunday Service Collective just dropped a Christmas surprise: their first official album! https://t.co/CYL… 26 seconds ago

LagosGonzalo

Gonzalo Lagos RT @Genius: kanye stayed true to his word and blessed us this christmas 🙏🙏🙏 #jesusisborn https://t.co/ACbMvUD298 27 seconds ago

Douglas_Journal

Douglas Journal RT @HOT969Boston: Kanye West Drops ‘Jesus Is Born’ Album For Christmas https://t.co/4LvTyY46uP https://t.co/2S3T9kHDxT 47 seconds ago

HOT969Boston

HOT 96.9 Boston Kanye West Drops ‘Jesus Is Born’ Album For Christmas https://t.co/4LvTyY46uP https://t.co/2S3T9kHDxT 2 minutes ago

buzten10

Trending Kanye West drops Sunday Service album ‘Jesus Is Born’ on Christmas https://t.co/wDyjI5uQRC https://t.co/i8qrzFokuI 2 minutes ago

Ripdeleted

death RT @DailyRapFacts: Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir have released their new album 'Jesus in Born’ on Christmas https://t.co/DTeS0R6I… 2 minutes ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Kanye West dropped a new album on Christmas and called it — what else? — ‘Jesus Is Born’ https://t.co/OwugedJ3J7 https://t.co/EH3XNXLXhP 3 minutes ago

GwinnettDaily

Gwinnett Daily Post Kanye West dropped a new album on Christmas and called it -- what else? -- 'Jesus Is Born' https://t.co/ET5rzultgQ https://t.co/sjFiIyHbTN 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.