'Jesus is Born,' the Christmas album Kanye West promised, is actually here

Daysia RT @billboard: Kanye West and his Sunday Service Collective just dropped a Christmas surprise: their first official album! https://t.co/CYL… 26 seconds ago Gonzalo Lagos RT @Genius: kanye stayed true to his word and blessed us this christmas 🙏🙏🙏 #jesusisborn https://t.co/ACbMvUD298 27 seconds ago Douglas Journal RT @HOT969Boston: Kanye West Drops ‘Jesus Is Born’ Album For Christmas https://t.co/4LvTyY46uP https://t.co/2S3T9kHDxT 47 seconds ago HOT 96.9 Boston Kanye West Drops ‘Jesus Is Born’ Album For Christmas https://t.co/4LvTyY46uP https://t.co/2S3T9kHDxT 2 minutes ago Trending Kanye West drops Sunday Service album ‘Jesus Is Born’ on Christmas https://t.co/wDyjI5uQRC https://t.co/i8qrzFokuI 2 minutes ago death RT @DailyRapFacts: Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir have released their new album 'Jesus in Born’ on Christmas https://t.co/DTeS0R6I… 2 minutes ago instant.com.pk Kanye West dropped a new album on Christmas and called it — what else? — ‘Jesus Is Born’ https://t.co/OwugedJ3J7 https://t.co/EH3XNXLXhP 3 minutes ago Gwinnett Daily Post Kanye West dropped a new album on Christmas and called it -- what else? -- 'Jesus Is Born' https://t.co/ET5rzultgQ https://t.co/sjFiIyHbTN 4 minutes ago