Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: TV

Reuters Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly before resuming the event, Israeli TV stations reported.
