Goodbuy Grundig Gaza rocket sends Benjamin Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: report https://t.co/as7B2ngC4W 2 minutes ago

@Dr.salma RT @Reuters: Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: TV https://t.co/imckivmS1U https://t.co/9tyTKjePIl 7 minutes ago

Kim Halliburton RT @jerweber: Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: TV https://t.co/jktdctHGQa 17 minutes ago

McKinley FR RT @ReutersUS: Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: TV https://t.co/sHr0Wmgr9c https://t.co/Ot0RY8spVp 18 minutes ago

Nancy Holohan 🆘 RT @MiddleEastEye: Gaza rocket sirens again send Netanyahu into shelter during campaign rally https://t.co/oFVtsSarv3 21 minutes ago

Reuters U.S. News Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: TV https://t.co/sHr0Wmgr9c https://t.co/Ot0RY8spVp 21 minutes ago

andy killingback RT @kapahater: Netanyahu the biggest terrorist, murderer, and racist, coward in the world Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during cam… 25 minutes ago