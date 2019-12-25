Global  

Embiid leads 76ers past Antetokounmpo, Bucks 121-109

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid outplayed Giannis Antetokounmpo in Philadelphia’s first home Christmas game in 31 years, collecting 31 points and 11 rebounds to help the 3-point happy 76ers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 on Wednesday. Tobias Harris sank five 3s, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as […]
