Prosecutors: Deeply-in-debt Michael Avenatti sought payday
Wednesday, 25 December 2019 () NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say California attorney Michael Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike, while Avenatti’s lawyers say the money he legally requested to conduct an internal probe of the sportswear giant was a bargain. Both sides made the assertions in court […]
According to Business Insider, Michael Avenatti is facing more legal woes. Prosecutors say Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Avenatti's lawyers say the money he legally requested to conduct an internal probe of the sportswear giant was a...