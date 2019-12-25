Global  

Prosecutors: Deeply-in-debt Michael Avenatti sought payday

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say California attorney Michael Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike, while Avenatti’s lawyers say the money he legally requested to conduct an internal probe of the sportswear giant was a bargain. Both sides made the assertions in court […]
News video: Avenatti In Debt $15-Million When He Extorted Nike

Avenatti In Debt $15-Million When He Extorted Nike 00:32

 According to Business Insider, Michael Avenatti is facing more legal woes. Prosecutors say Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Avenatti's lawyers say the money he legally requested to conduct an internal probe of the sportswear giant was a...

Michael Avenatti wins some, loses some in Nike extortion case [Video]Michael Avenatti wins some, loses some in Nike extortion case

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled a new fraud charge against lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Michael Avenatti Wins Some, Loses Some In Nike Extortion Case [Video]Michael Avenatti Wins Some, Loses Some In Nike Extortion Case

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled a new fraud charge against lawyer Michael Avenatti. Reuters reports the feds are accusing Avenatti of lying to a client as part of his alleged effort to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published


Michael Avenatti was $15M in debt when he sought $25M from Nike in extortion plot: prosecutors

California attorney Michael Avenatti was deeply in debt, owing money to former clients, former law partners and two ex-wives – for alimony and child support --...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters

Michael Avenatti: Fellow lawyer at the ‘heart’ of defense

NEW YORK (AP) — California attorney Michael Avenatti maintained in a court submission Tuesday that prosecutors are trying to block a fellow high-profile lawyer...
Seattle Times

