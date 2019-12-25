Ari Behn: Author and Norway princess's ex-husband dies aged 47

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports. His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday. Behn was married to Norway's Princess Martha Louise from 2002 until 2017. 2017 is the same year he accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a...
Ari Behn, an author and the former husband of a Norwegian princess, died by suicide on Christmas Day, Behn's family's spokesman Geir Håkonsund announced. CTV News Also reported by •Just Jared •New Zealand Herald •Seattle Times
