Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Ari Behn: Author and Norway princess's ex-husband dies aged 47

BBC News Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Author Ari Behn and the king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, divorced in 2017.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day

Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day 00:39

 Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports. His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday. Behn was married to Norway's Princess Martha Louise from 2002 until 2017. 2017 is the same year he accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 [Video]Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:30Published

Norway's Ari Behn dies by suicide on Christmas Day [Video]Norway's Ari Behn dies by suicide on Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Accuser Commits Suicide

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him -- once part of the Royal Family of Norway -- has committed suicide. Ari Behn, an author who was...
TMZ.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredE! OnlineNew Zealand HeraldSify

Ex-husband of Norwegian princess dies by suicide

Ari Behn, an author and the former husband of a Norwegian princess, died by suicide on Christmas Day, Behn's family's spokesman Geir Håkonsund announced.
CTV News Also reported by •Just JaredNew Zealand HeraldSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hypnoblade

Kan Benione RT @GOPPollAnalyst: Ari Behn: Author and Norway princess's ex-husband dies. 🧐 In December 2017, Behn accused the disgraced Hollywood actor… 1 hour ago

muffyislove88

Muffy Barbarán RT @QuickTake: Ari Behn, author of #TristSomFaen and ex-husband of Norway's Princess Martha Louise, has died at the age of 47. "Ari has b… 1 hour ago

CarleeK29

#Air Force Girl RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Ari Behn, ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies in apparent suicide https://t… 3 hours ago

royaltytweets2

royaltytweets Ari Behn, author and former husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway, died on Christmas Day after committing sui… https://t.co/Yal3qU0B4b 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.