Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sen. Lisa Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s vow of ‘total coordination’ with White House over impeachment

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 December 2019 ()
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — a key potential Republican swing vote — told an Anchorage TV station that she was “disturbed” by the Senate majority leader’s statement last week that the verdict in President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial was already determined. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the House’s case for impeachment “so darn weak” […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment 00:42

 Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense. According to Politico, the Alaska Republican said in a recent interview, “In fairness,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial [Video]Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial

As the Senate remains at an impasse over the rules for the impeachment trial next year, U.S. President Donald Trump on Christmas Eve lashed out at Democrats saying they treated him 'unfairly' during..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ by McConnell’s ‘Total Coordination’ With White House on Impeachment


TIME

G.O.P. Senator ‘Disturbed’ by McConnell’s ‘Total Coordination’ with White House

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska revealed the first public qualms with Mitch McConnell’s vow to coordinate with the White House on a quick impeachment trial...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpeakBravely

A Very Concerned Citizen RT @neal_katyal: Sen. Lisa Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s vow of ‘total coordination’ with White House over impeachment https://t.co/… 2 seconds ago

MattJFabre

Matt Fabre RT @mmpadellan: Call me naive or optimistic, but if Senator Lisa Murkowski is saying she's "disturbed" by #MoscowMitch colluding with trump… 2 seconds ago

J_Mandyv

Amazing News Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's 'disturbed' by McConnell's comments on WH coordination https://t.co/6H15DZn7eP https://t.co/ZoVYXxlvk3 15 seconds ago

dboik0104

David Boik RT @IWasHrren: Is this what disturbed you SENATOR MURKOWSKI? It disturbs me. https://t.co/gqIVK1J2rZ https://t.co/bIyEG7py84 15 seconds ago

CatherineHarke2

Catherine Harkey RT @thedailybeast: GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she is “disturbed” by Mitch McConnell’s “total coordination” with the Trump White House on… 25 seconds ago

coelho_john

joao1014 RT @gatewaypundit: RINO Senator Lisa Murkowski Says She is "Disturbed" by McConnell's Promise to Coordinate Impeachment Trial with White Ho… 42 seconds ago

LoulouResists

Loulou💫 RT @BeachPretzel2: Sounds like Murkowski could start something and lead the pack: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski 'disturbed' by McConnel… 56 seconds ago

leonornila0823

Leonor Nila RT @Amy_Siskind: Sen. Lisa Murkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s vow for ‘total coordination’ with White House for impeachment trial. She i… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.