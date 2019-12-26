Global  

'Marry Christmas!': Angie Harmon and Greg Vaughan share holiday engagement

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Angie Harmon and Greg Vaughan are engaged! The actress shared the news on Instagram Christmas Day, showing off the ring in photos.
