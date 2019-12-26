Global  

Green, Lee help short-handed Warriors beat Rockets

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 116-104 on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell added 20 points, and Glenn Robinson III had 18 to help the Warriors win their […]
