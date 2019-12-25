Global  

Man reportedly robbed bank, threw money in air and yelled 'merry Christmas'

Wednesday, 25 December 2019
Man reportedly robbed bank, threw money in air and yelled 'merry Christmas'COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A man who allegedly robbed a Colorado bank reportedly threw the money he stole in the air and yelled, “merry Christmas!” Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department believe 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver...
News video: Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas'

Suspect Accused Of Robbing Bank, Throwing Money & Saying 'Merry Christmas' 00:39

 Police said the robber, later identified as David Oliver, 65, walked into the Academy Bank on 1 S. Tejon St., claimed to have a weapon and took cash from a teller before throwing it in the air and yelling, "Merry Christmas!"

Colorado bank robbery suspect throws money into the air, yelling 'Merry Christmas'

Witnesses say a Colorado bank robbery suspect walked outside and began throwing money into the air, yelling Merry Christmas.  
USATODAY.com

Bearded Colorado man robs bank, gifts money, yells 'Merry Christmas'

"He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place," one witness said.
BBC News


