'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Hundreds of anti-government protesters and their supporters gathered outside a tiny restaurant in Hong Kong for an unconventional Christmas dinner, sharing paper plates piled high with food under neon street signs.
