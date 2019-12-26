'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong



Recent related videos from verified sources Klein Family Christmas Dinner It's all to honor Peter Klein, who lost his life in a motorcycle crash Credit: KIMTPublished 5 hours ago Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:13Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hong Kong protesters gather for free Christmas dinner: We're family now The protesters are angry about what they see as an encroachment by China on the wide ranging autonomy Hong Kong was guaranteed under a "one country, two...

Jerusalem Post 1 hour ago



Hong Kong: Police Arrest Protesters On Peak Shopping Weekend Before Christmas Hong Kong riot police have swept into several shopping malls, chasing off and arresting anti-government Hong Kong demonstrators who had gathered to press their...

Eurasia Review 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this