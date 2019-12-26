Global  

Magnet ingestions surge as rules relax

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The number of children ingesting rare-earth magnets — powerful tiny balls that are a popular desk toy and can shred a child’s intestines — has skyrocketed in the three years since courts blocked the efforts of federal regulators to force changes to the industry, which largely holds the power to regulate itself. The nation’s poison […]
