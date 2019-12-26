Global  

Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban: 'Men should get engagement rings too'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Lindsey Vonn proposed to P.K. Subban on Christmas Day, explaining her belief that men should also be the recipient of engagement rings.
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban. “Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non...
Seattle Times

Retired Vonn goes social with proposal to Subban

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban and posted the details online, linking a picture of herself and Subban with an engagement ring.
ESPN

