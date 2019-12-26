Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Good Newwz Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani's happy-sad film ends 2019 with bang

DNA Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Here's our review of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer 'Good Newwz'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani 04:55

 Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan leave for New Year Vacations [Video]Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan leave for New Year Vacations

As the Christmas celebration is over now its time for some New Year celebrations. Actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were snapped on Wednesday at the Mumbai airport.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published

Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz [Video]Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of ‘Good Newwz’ organised in Mumbai’s Juhu. Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani attended the screening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Photos: Celebs attend 'Good Newwz' screening

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer 'Good Newwz' has been the talk of the town since the announcement. The trailer and the...
IndiaTimes

Dabangg 3 box office collection day 4 early estimates: Salman Khan's masala entertainer remains steady

Since Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is hitting the screens this Friday, Dabangg 3 will lose a maximum...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.