InfoTrack 1st out of harbor in Sydney to Hobart yacht race

SYDNEY (AP) — Former line honors champion InfoTrack was the first yacht to leave Sydney Harbour in the annual Sydney to Hobart race on Thursday. The super maxi, which took line honors in 2016 as Perpetual Loyal, got a flying start as the race began in winds of 15 to 18 knots, or around 30 […]

