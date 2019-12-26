Not satisfied with more rankings milestones and his first three ATP titles this year, Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur hopes to challenge for grand slam spoils in 2020.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mrs.Norm RT @TennisAustralia: Top-20 star @alexdeminaur looks ahead to 2020: “That’s the plan. That’s the goal. That’s where I want to be; playing… 6 days ago Nine News Gold Coast Not satisfied with more rankings milestones and his first three ATP titles this year, Australian tennis star Alex d… https://t.co/7ukSAE6Ksa 1 week ago Nine News Queensland Not satisfied with more rankings milestones and his first three ATP titles this year, Australian tennis star Alex d… https://t.co/TJgfHbAmt6 1 week ago Tennis Headlines Melbourne (Australia) Age - Tennis: De Minaur aiming high after breakout year. More #tennis news: https://t.co/axHoJyvkBY 1 week ago TennisAustralia Top-20 star @alexdeminaur looks ahead to 2020: “That’s the plan. That’s the goal. That’s where I want to be; playi… https://t.co/k4WiFJecwY 1 week ago JohnBlackman De Minaur aiming high after breakout year https://t.co/b51Mwxm0qn https://t.co/CHoX7l2AIq 1 week ago