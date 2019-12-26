Typhoon Phanfone: Philippines counts cost of deadly storm

Typhoon Phanfone, with gusts of close to 190km/h, hit an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pod of dolphins swim alongside boat in the Philippines A pod of dolphins leap out of the water as they race alongside a boat in the Philippines. The magical creatures were seen in the ocean between Aroroy Masbate and Pio Duran in Albay province on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23Published 23 hours ago Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25). Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Typhoon Phanfone hits Philippines on Christmas Eve disrupting travel Typhoon Phanfone, called Ursula locally, has been upgraded from a tropical storm.

The Age 2 days ago



Typhoon Phanfone in Philippines kills 1, forces thousands from homes Thousands in central Philippines are experiencing a wet and gloomy Christmas because of Typhoon Phanfone, which made its first landfall on Christmas Eve, killing...

CBC.ca 21 hours ago





Tweets about this