Typhoon Phanfone: Philippines counts cost of deadly storm

BBC News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Typhoon Phanfone, with gusts of close to 190km/h, hit an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.
News video: Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day

Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day 02:31

 Phanfone, with a maximum gustiness of up to 190km/h, batters islands in central Philippines, toppling houses, trees.

Pod of dolphins swim alongside boat in the Philippines [Video]Pod of dolphins swim alongside boat in the Philippines

A pod of dolphins leap out of the water as they race alongside a boat in the Philippines. The magical creatures were seen in the ocean between Aroroy Masbate and Pio Duran in Albay province on..

Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day [Video]Typhoon slams the Philippines on Christmas Day

Typhoon Phanfone, which started as a tropical cyclone on Christmas eve, has battered several islands in the central region of the Philippines on Christmas Day (December 25).

Recent related news from verified sources

Typhoon Phanfone hits Philippines on Christmas Eve disrupting travel

Typhoon Phanfone, called Ursula locally, has been upgraded from a tropical storm.
Typhoon Phanfone in Philippines kills 1, forces thousands from homes

Thousands in central Philippines are experiencing a wet and gloomy Christmas because of Typhoon Phanfone, which made its first landfall on Christmas Eve, killing...
