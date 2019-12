Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night in the NBA’s marquee Christmas game. Montrezl Harrell had 18 points off the bench, Paul George added 17 and the […] 👓 View full article