Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gold Coast family lend jet ski to police for Christmas canal chase

The Age Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Officers had been following a man alleged to have been driving his boat dangerously through the canals from land before coming across the family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Five-year-old boy can finally give his little brother a hug after being the first child in the UK to have a functioning prosthet [Video]Five-year-old boy can finally give his little brother a hug after being the first child in the UK to have a functioning prosthet

A five-year-old boy can finally give his little brother a hug after being the first child in the UK to have a functioning prosthetic arm fixed ABOVE the elbow.Awesome Jacob Scrimshaw is now sporting a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published


Tweets about this

bferry2004

Garry Lewis RT @brisbanetimes: Gold Coast family lend jet ski to police for Christmas canal chase https://t.co/SzoCE6l4Vr 15 hours ago

brisbanetimes

Brisbane Times Gold Coast family lend jet ski to police for Christmas canal chase https://t.co/SzoCE6l4Vr 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.