Chile fire: helicopters douse fire that destroyed 200 homes

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Helicopters on Wednesday dropped water on the outskirts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso to extinguish a fire that destroyed more...

Philadelphia fire officials say 2nd body recovered from site of gas explosion that leveled homes, sparked fire Fire crews say they have recovered two bodies of people who were believed to be victims of a "violent" gas explosion and subsequent 3-alarm fire that rocked a...

FOXNews.com 4 days ago



