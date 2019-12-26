Global  

Chile fire: helicopters douse fire that destroyed 200 homes

Hindu Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The fire destroyed more than 200 homes and affected more than 1,000 people. All residents had been evacuated and there were no reports of casualties.
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Two homes scheduled for demolition following two-alarm fire in South Buffalo

Two homes scheduled for demolition following two-alarm fire in South Buffalo 01:44

 The Buffalo Fire Department battled a large two-alarm fire that damaged three homes Monday morning in South Buffalo. Nine people are left homeless. Two cats were killed.

Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes [Video]Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes

Authorities believe arson caused the fire, which swept through neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Valparaiso.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

Pet lover runs inside burning house to save her two cherished poodles [Video]Pet lover runs inside burning house to save her two cherished poodles

A brave pet lover ran inside a raging fire engulfing her house to save her two cherished poodles. Pimapinya Sirichaitan, 55, was returning from a funeral when flames spread through the building in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:30Published


Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed 120 homes

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Helicopters on Wednesday dropped water on the outskirts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso to extinguish a fire that destroyed more...
Seattle Times

Philadelphia fire officials say 2nd body recovered from site of gas explosion that leveled homes, sparked fire

Fire crews say they have recovered two bodies of people who were believed to be victims of a "violent" gas explosion and subsequent 3-alarm fire that rocked a...
FOXNews.com

