Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Buy Daughter North, 6, Michael Jackson's Jacket for Christmas

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Buy Daughter North, 6, Michael Jackson's Jacket for ChristmasKim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have gone all out for their daughter North this Christmas. On Christmas Eve, Kardashian West, 39, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, revealing that she and West, 42, had bought North, 6, the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once. Kardashian West explained that she and West won the jacket in an auction and that “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.” Inside the jacket, pictures of the late singer wearing the...
Parkland girl, 11, records Christmas song

Heather Johnson, 11, of Parkland, records Christmas son "Ice" at home and at Hoffman's Winter Wonderland in Greenacres.

Family tradition: Feeding hundreds of homeless on Christmas

Christmas can be tough for the more than 1,300 homeless people who are living in Palm Beach County. That's why one family wanted to make sure those without a place to eat on Christmas day had one...

Recent related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West gift North West a jacket owned by Michael Jackson

North West isn’t just a part of pop culture, she now owns pop culture.
FOXNews.com

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Give North Michael Jackson's Jacket for Christmas

North West will be ringing in 2020 with a piece of pop history. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gifted their 6-year-old daughter, the eldest of their four...
E! Online

