Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers devastating 2004 tsunami

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Communities across Asia commemorated the 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Thursday, the 15th anniversary of one of the world's most deadly disasters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boxing Day tsunami 'taught the people a great lesson' [Video]Boxing Day tsunami 'taught the people a great lesson'

Sri Lankan communities continue to rebuild, 15 years after the Boxing Day tsunami killed more than 230,000 people.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Thai tsunami victims unidentified after 15 years [Video]Thai tsunami victims unidentified after 15 years

Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed more than 230,000 people on Boxing Day, 2004, a cargo container at a police station in southern Thailand bears witness to the hundreds of victims..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers devastating tsunami

Communities across Asia commemorated the 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Thursday, the 15th anniversary of one of the world's most deadly...
Reuters

Today in History for December 26th

A tsunami kills more than 200-thousand people is Southeast Asia; Six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey is found beaten to death; Winston Churchill addresses...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

ishagshafeeg

Ishag Shafeeg #IbuFaisal RT @STcom: 230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers devastating 2004 tsunami https://t.co/YbNtsTWHKp 21 seconds ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/08c7xFyGUh submitted by /u/nolesfan2011 [link] [comments] 6 minutes ago

paintsandsings

Emilie RT @japantimes: 230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers Indian Ocean tsunami https://t.co/Ilj8iK2VCa 8 minutes ago

BlvckBerrys

Chiesa ✨ RT @jameschau: Here in Asia, it’s exactly 15 years since the earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 227,000 people. I happened to be… 11 minutes ago

Mrrdharmendra

Mrr Dharmendra RT @timesofindia: 230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers devastating 2004 tsunami https://t.co/cw0KaOea1Q via @TOIWorld https://t.co/… 12 minutes ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @Reuters: Communities across Asia commemorated the more than 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean #tsunami on the 15th anniversary of one… 16 minutes ago

gregomitto

Keyser Söze RT @Reuters: 230,000 people lost in a day: Asia remembers devastating tsunami https://t.co/pVC9H3g1Hq https://t.co/uPwEch0UIB 28 minutes ago

_I_am_AP

Praveenkumar RT @sumanthraman: Today is the anniversary of the 2004 Tsunami that killed over 2 lakh people across Asia.I saw the 2nd wave as it came in… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.