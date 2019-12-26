'Friends' theme songwriter dies aged 72

Willis learned to become a songwriter by listening to rhythms coming through the walls of Motown studios in Detroit



Recent related videos from verified sources Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:27Published 9 hours ago Kenny Lynch dies aged 81 British singer-songwriter Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis passes away Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after...

Sify 18 hours ago



'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis dies at 72 Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Allee Willis, the songwriter of 'I'll be there for you'- the theme song from the sitcom 'Friends' passed away on the eve of...

Sify 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this