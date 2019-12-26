Global  

'Friends' theme songwriter dies aged 72

Hindu Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Willis learned to become a songwriter by listening to rhythms coming through the walls of Motown studios in Detroit
Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis [Video]Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis

Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:27Published

Kenny Lynch dies aged 81 [Video]Kenny Lynch dies aged 81

British singer-songwriter Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis passes away

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Songwriter Allee Willis, who is best known for composing the theme song of the popular sitcom "Friends", passed away on Tuesday after...
Sify

'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis dies at 72

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Allee Willis, the songwriter of 'I'll be there for you'- the theme song from the sitcom 'Friends' passed away on the eve of...
Sify

