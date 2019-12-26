Global  

Sixteen dead in Philippines as typhoon Phanfone causes Christmas Day devastation

SBS Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Disaster agency officials are still assessing the damage caused by Typhoon Phanfone which has killed at least 16 people.
News video: Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines 00:34

 Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day.

Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines [Video]Typhoon Phanfone: Deadly Christmas storm kills 16 in the Philippines

Typhoon Phanfone leaves a trail of damage in central Philippines and kills several people on Christmas day. The typhoon had devastated thousands in the Eastern Visayas island forcing families out of..

Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day [Video]Typhoon misery for Philippines as Phanfone hits on Christmas Day

Phanfone, with a maximum gustiness of up to 190km/h, batters islands in central Philippines, toppling houses, trees.

Phanfone: Devastating Philippines typhoon kills at least 16 on Christmas Day

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead as the Philippines counted the cost of a devastating typhoon that ripped through the centre of the country on...
Typhoon Phanfone ruining Christmas for thousands of Filipinos

Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet, miserable and terrifying holiday to millions in the mainly Catholic nation.
