Victoria rolls out electric car charging stations to tackle 'range anxiety'

The Age Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Victoria has launched a new map of existing and proposed electric charging stations across Victoria with the latest ultra-rapid charging station opening in Moe earlier this month.
