Odeon breaks 779-day drought at Caulfield

The Age Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Serial tease Odeon broke a 779-day drought to win the listed Lord Stakes in convincing fashion at Caulfield on Boxing Day.
SimonZ72

Simon Z RT @Racing: "There was a lot of pressure on today, it's like winning a Group 1" Relief from trainer Simon Zahra after Odeon breaks his dro… 1 hour ago

Racing

Racing.com "There was a lot of pressure on today, it's like winning a Group 1" Relief from trainer Simon Zahra after Odeon br… https://t.co/AuUWuN1B1P 2 hours ago

