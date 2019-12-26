Odeon breaks 779-day drought at Caulfield Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 23 minutes ago )

Serial tease Odeon broke a 779-day drought to win the listed Lord Stakes in convincing fashion at Caulfield on Boxing Day. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Simon Z RT @Racing: "There was a lot of pressure on today, it's like winning a Group 1" Relief from trainer Simon Zahra after Odeon breaks his dro… 1 hour ago Racing.com "There was a lot of pressure on today, it's like winning a Group 1" Relief from trainer Simon Zahra after Odeon br… https://t.co/AuUWuN1B1P 2 hours ago