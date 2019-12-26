Global  

Boxing Day Test: Australia's Steve Smith left fuming after umpire's Nigel Llong's dead-ball rule against New Zealand

DNA Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand faced an issue just as the teams were headed back to the pavilion for lunch.
Recent related news from verified sources

Tablet interactive: Boxing Day Test Australia v New Zealand

Follow our live blog as Australia take on New Zealand in the most eagerly awaited clash of the summer.
The Age

Cricket: Black Caps battle on day one of Boxing Day test against Australia

Cricket: Black Caps battle on day one of Boxing Day test against AustraliaAfter 32 years away, New Zealand's return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground started with a bang, but ended with a familiar feeling.After one over, the estimated...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SifyReuters India

