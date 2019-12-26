Global  

Migrant crisis: Seven die as boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van

BBC News Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The boat with 71 migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank in Lake Van at night.
 Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank on Thursday in eastern Turkey&apos;s Lake Van, the governor&apos;s office in Bitlis province said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Seven dead as migrants' boat sinks in Turkey's Lake Van - Anadolu

Seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants sank in eastern Turkey's Lake Van, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.
Reuters India

