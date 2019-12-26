Israeli lawmaker aims to oust Netanyahu in Likud primary



Recent related videos from verified sources Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event The Israeli airforce struck Hamas targets in Gaza on Thursday after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave, Israel Defense Forces said. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:42Published 9 hours ago Netanyahu challenger says Israel PM to hold vote Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud Party is scheduled to hold a leadership vote, according to a challenger within the party, as Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to step.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:23Published on November 25, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Israeli Lawmaker Aims to Oust Prime Minister Netanyahu in Likud Primary

TIME 2 hours ago



Gaza rocket thwarts Netanyahu leadership primary rally Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu was hustled off the stage during a leadership rally under rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. It comes just a day before a tense...

Deutsche Welle 16 hours ago



