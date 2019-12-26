Global  

Israeli lawmaker aims to oust Netanyahu in Likud primary

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Israeli lawmaker aims to oust Netanyahu in Likud primaryIsrael’s governing Likud party was holding primaries on Thursday, in the first serious internal challenge to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his more than a decade in power. Veteran ......
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary 03:57

 Israel's Likud party is holding a primary vote to choose its leader on Thursday. Veteran politician Gideon Saar has vowed to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing he will be better placed to form a government in national elections in March. View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event [Video]Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event

The Israeli airforce struck Hamas targets in Gaza on Thursday after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave, Israel Defense Forces said. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:42Published

Netanyahu challenger says Israel PM to hold vote [Video]Netanyahu challenger says Israel PM to hold vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&apos;s ruling Likud Party is scheduled to hold a leadership vote, according to a challenger within the party, as Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to step..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Israeli Lawmaker Aims to Oust Prime Minister Netanyahu in Likud Primary


TIME

Gaza rocket thwarts Netanyahu leadership primary rally

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu was hustled off the stage during a leadership rally under rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. It comes just a day before a tense...
Deutsche Welle

