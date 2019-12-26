Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across Asia

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Rare ring-of-fire eclipse witnessed across AsiaSkywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare ring-of-fire solar eclipse on Thursday. Read More UAE residents witness spectacular solar eclipse UAE...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire'

Solar eclipse: Crowds in Asia gather to see 'ring of fire' 02:18

 People across Asia have witnessed the annual "ring of fire" solar eclipse. In Indonesia's Padang, the capital of West Sumatra province, crowds gathered on Thursday (December 26) to watch the natural phenomenon safely using a variety of cool tech.

Recent related news from verified sources

The last solar eclipse of the decade is Thursday, and it's a 'ring of fire.' Here's how to watch

The last solar eclipse of 2019 – and the decade – is set to take place Thursday. Some parts of the world will be able to witness a rare 'ring of fire.'
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

Crowds gather in Asia for rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

Sport was stopped and some places declared a public holiday for the "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gbudhathoki

Gajendra S. Budhathoki ♿ 🇳🇵 RT @AFP: A rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse, as seen from Wan Twin in central Myanmar 📸 Ye Aung Thu https://t.co/NMCY1serh6 13 seconds ago

PtitByl

PtitByl RT @CaliaDomenico: The rare “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse captured in Singapore on 26 December 2019. https://t.co/hRYHbNi8JI 48 seconds ago

unnikts

[email protected] RT @AFP: Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore are treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse https://t.co/v3c… 49 seconds ago

FionaSimpson21

Fiona Simpson RT @guardian: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse - in pictures https://t.co/onDdkvkB6k 1 minute ago

Passwor08553883

Passwords RT @AboutHerOFCL: Saudi Arabia woke up to a rare solar eclipse today. The "ring of fire" in the sky lasted around 3 minutes. https://t.co/x… 2 minutes ago

karinelua_

Karine Lua RT @STcom: Live stream of rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse https://t.co/lbKzHZOD17 2 minutes ago

Ritvik_Is_Love

KHKT & YRHPK♥ RT @AFPSouthAsia: The moon covers the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from the south Indian city of Dindigul in Tamil Na… 2 minutes ago

Harshi_Ayra07

ಹrshith ಬಿ ಮ್ಯಾಡ್ ಬಾಯ್ RT @ABSCBNNews: An airplane flies past as the moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse as seen from Hanoi on D… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.